Feeling blue is no concern for the Cullman HS Bearcat Marching Band

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman High School Marching Bearcat Band is used to performing at the highest level. Despite the pandemic, this band at 125 members is no exception to reaching its full potential.
Cullman Band Director Christopher Smith has this group clicking as it incorporates Blues and Jazz into its halftime show called “Nothing But the Blues.”
“This group of young people works extremely hard,” said Smith. “No matter what they have faced this year, these students have met it face on and worked about as hard as a unit could under the circumstances.”
The Friday night performance includes songs such as, “St. Louis Blues,” from W. C. Handy, Jimmy Forrest and Night Train, plus a Duke Ellington song, “C Jam Blues.”
The Cullman band was expected to march this November in a big parade in Chicago, however COVID-19 canceled the event. But not to worry - the band will get a shot in 2021 at the Magnificent Mile Festival Lights Parade. The band is always taking donations to help with travel expenses or an upgrade with equipment at this link if you would like to assist.
The Bearcat Marching Band will be in the spotlight on Friday night on WBRC FOX6 News as the Sideline Band of the Week at 10:25 p.m.
