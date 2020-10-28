Deadline approaching to apply for an Alabama absentee ballot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, October 29th, is the last day to apply for your absentee ballot application.
“The last day to request an absentee ballot is tomorrow," Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said. "The request has to be received in-person by the absentee election manager’s office tomorrow, the 29th, at close of business.”
There are two ways to turn in your application to receive an absentee ballot; in person and by mail.
Secretary of State John Merrill said if you want to be certain your vote is counted, he recommends turning it in at the courthouse.
“If you have yet to consider voting absentee, then you should go to the courthouse as soon as possible," Merrill said. “You should complete your absentee ballot application , turn it into the absentee election manager, and vote absentee in-person tomorrow. If you cannot do that, you’re going to need to vote in person on Election Day, November the 3rd.”
Merrill said if you choose to submit your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by noon on Election Day. He said if you are worried it won’t be postmarked in time, there is a plan B.
“If you are uncertain about the status, than you can go ahead and cast your ballot in person on Election Day," Merrill said. “At that point, you can make sure that you vote a provisional ballot. If your ballot was unsuccessfully returned, then at that point you’re provisional ballot would be disqualified.”
If you do mail in your absentee ballot, you can track it at Alabmavotes.gov.
Merrill said that more than 300 thousand people in the state have requested an absentee ballot so far, but only 240 thousand have been successfully returned.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.