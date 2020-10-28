Cullman County Schools moving to a hybrid schedule because of rising COVID-19 cases

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Middle and high school Cullman County Schools students will be moving to a hybrid schedule starting Monday, November 2.
School Superintendent Shane Barnette sent a memo to parents and teachers Wednesday saying COVID-19 cases in the community and schools continue to rise.
Barnette said, “At the beginning of school, I prayed that our number of positive and exposed students and staff members would remain low and not cause a change to our instructional schedule,” he said. “However, despite our best efforts to enforce wearing masks and social distancing, our community and school cases have continued to rise.”
The schedule will affect 6th-12th grades, except 6th grade at Cold Springs, Parkside, Harmony, and all K-5 students who will remain on our current four-day traditional schedule. Wednesdays will continue to be virtual learning for all students.
Students with last names A-K will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names beginning with L-Z will attend school on Thursday and Friday. According to the memo, households with multiple last names will follow the schedule for the last name of the oldest child.
The new schedule will be in place until at least the Thanksgiving break on Nov. 20. After that, a decision will be made to either continue with the hybrid schedule or resume the four-day-a-week schedule.
During the hybrid schedule Cullman County Schools will strictly enforce the AHSAA guidelines for sporting events.
Parents can also pick up meals for the week at any school cafeteria on Wednesdays from 10:00-12:00 p.m.
Barnette said, “We know this change will create many challenges for our families. It is with a heavy heart that this decision is necessary at this time and was made after careful consideration and consultation.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.