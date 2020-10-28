City of Birmingham closing 2 viaducts ahead of Zeta

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will close Sixth Avenue South at the CSX viaduct (700 block of Sixth Avenue South) and the viaduct at Messer Airport Highway (32nd Street) immediately following the evening rush hour Wednesday.
Crews are planning ahead for potential heavy rains as Hurricane Zeta moves inland. The city is part of an area currently under a Tropical Storm Watch and a Flash Flood Watch.
The section of Sixth Avenue South at the CSX viaduct is currently undergoing a $2.4 million construction project to help reduce flooding in the area.
The city will provide an update when these two locations will reopen, based on weather conditions.
In addition to the closures, Department of Public Works (DPW) employees spent Wednesday cleaning storm drain inlets and clearing debris from ditches. This is a daily effort by DPW, but during periods of heavy rains, crews are dispatched to areas prone to flooding.
Anyone wanting to report flooding or downed trees or limbs, should call 311.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.