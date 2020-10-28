Churches stepping up in Etowah Co. after CommUnity Thanksgiving canceled

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden’s CommUnity Thanksgiving may be off for this year, but churches and community groups are stepping up to provide meals.
We told you Monday the big, annual and free Thanksgiving meal held in Gadsden every year at The Venue is being called off this year due to COVID-19-related difficulties.
Since then, church groups are stepping up.
In Glencoe, for instance, a number of churches are behind an effort to serve the meals at the First Baptist Church of Glencoe.
They’ll be available for takeout, delivery and eating onsite under tents if weather permits. The church is still looking for volunteers.
The meal will be prepared days in advance, and volunteers will also be needed to deliver them and hand them out.
The Glencoe CommUnity Thanksgiving has its own Facebook page, and the pastor is suggesting applying there if anyone wants to be a volunteer.
“Our heart was to simply make sure that the people in Glencoe and surrounding areas still had the meal that they needed on Thanksgiving Day. And that’s when we began to prayerfully move into action,” GFBC Pastor Donny Yarborough said.
Other Thanksgiving meals are being planned for Alabama City, East Gadsden and the Carver Community Center. The Carver meal was announced Tuesday by Gadsden City Council Member Thomas Worthy at the end of the council meeting.
One of the planners for the Gadsden CommUnity Thanksgiving says she expects to have a list of participating churches ready by Tuesday.
