Body of 73-year-old woman found severely burned in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County were dispatched to a home in the Sylvan Springs community Tuesday night where a 73-year-old woman was found dead.
Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Woodland Way around 4:41 p.m. after a family member of the woman called the sheriff’s office. Capt. David Agee says that’s where the body was located.
Agee says deputies were told the woman was a smoker and recently had physical difficulties. Foul play is not suspected.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.