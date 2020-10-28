Body of 73-year-old woman found severely burned in Jefferson Co.

(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | October 28, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 10:01 AM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Jefferson County were dispatched to a home in the Sylvan Springs community Tuesday night where a 73-year-old woman was found dead.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Woodland Way around 4:41 p.m. after a family member of the woman called the sheriff’s office. Capt. David Agee says that’s where the body was located.

Agee says deputies were told the woman was a smoker and recently had physical difficulties. Foul play is not suspected.

