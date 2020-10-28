AHSAA State Volleyball Championships: Mountain Brook wins 6A state crown 3-0 over Hartselle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook High School relied on balance Wednesday as the Lady Spartans won the Class 6A state volleyball championship with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Hartselle. The final at Bill Harris Arena was the second one of the day as the AHSAA 50th State Volleyball Championships moved into its second day.
The Spartans (34-12) of Coach Vickie Nichols won their second title in a row, claiming the 7A crown last season. Mountain Brook, which has five state championships overall, dropped to Class 6A this season. Past state titles came in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
Senior libero Evelyn King earned MVP honors with her leadership and defensive skills. She was especially sharp on serve finishing with two aces and nine digs. Outside hitter Celie Field, also a senior, had five service aces and nine kills. Sims Kilgore added seven kills and Hannah Parant had 10 assists.
