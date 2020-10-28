AHSAA State Volleyball Championships: Addison wins 2A Championship over GW Long 3-1

The Bulldogs (37-16) of Coach Kaydi Woodard were paced by junior Addisyn Smothers, who delivered 27 kills and added 13 digs to earn MVP honors. Senior Sunny Snodgrass also had 16 kills, four service aces and five digs. Setter Gracie Manley, a sophomore, dished out 42 assists. G.W. Long (32-5) also had strong play up front with junior Breanna Henning accounting for 18 kills and 10 digs and freshman Emma Claire Long added 16 kills and 14 digs. Junior setter Makenna Long had 39 assists to finish the 2A state tourney with 150 for all three matches played. She had 52 in the quarterfinals and 59 in the semifinals Tuesday.