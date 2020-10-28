ADPH preparing for COVID-19 vaccine: ‘It’s a Herculean task’

“Some of them require ultra-low temperature storage, with minus 80-degree freezers. Those are few and far between in Alabama. We have reached out to people to find out where they are. We have been told Public Health does not need to purchase those or obtain those but you know, those are things that are going to be found just in certain research facilities or medical centers, maybe in a handful of other places,” explained Dr. Harris. “Some of the vaccines require minus 20-degree storage, and that’s not hard to find, there are a lot of places where that can be done. There’s at least one vaccine that won’t require refrigeration, so again it just depends on what products become available.”