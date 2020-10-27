Warrants issued for 2 men accused of breaking into vehicles at hotels across Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have obtained warrants to charge two Birmingham men wanted in a statewide vehicle break-in investigation.
Ro’daryus Mitchell and Jae’Vontea Taylor have not been taken into custody.
Police said both men are accused of stealing firearms out of vehicles parked at hotels across Alabama.
The investigation into twenty-two car break-ins at multiple hotels began the weekend of October 10 and 11. Firearms were stolen out of vehicles parked at hotels along Jack Warner Parkway, Harper Lee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
The investigation was done with the assistance of the Huntsville, Cullman, Decatur and Oxford police departments.
They suspects face further charges in each of those jurisdictions.
This investigation is ongoing and could result in further charges against Mitchell, Taylor and other individuals.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Mitchell and Taylor can contact local law enforcement, TPD at 205-248-2121 or CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP (7867).
