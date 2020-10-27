UA gymnast talks ‘Hands in Health’ at Tuesday event

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, the American Heart Association is teaming up with a group of University of Alabama students who want to promote healthy living and one UA gymnast is getting involved to help spread the word.
Tonight at 6 p.m. on Zoom, UA gymnast Jensie Givens will share her personal story about her mom having a stroke nearly a decade ago. This is for the American Heart Association kick-off virtual event hosted by the the UA student organization “Hands in Health.”
Participants will create teams of four and will set a goal to complete four health challenges and one fundraising challenge. The Health challenge virtual event called “Field Day” will begin the second week of November, topics for challenges include access to care, eating smart, getting active, and stress management. Awards will be given to the top teams!
“A little glimpse of my story is that my mom thought it was 1968 when it was 2010. Right now we can just control about how we spread awareness and how to get those facts known about stroke awareness, such as the features that come with stroke,” said Givens.
Through virtual events like this, The American Heart Association is also working to make sure heart and stroke patients understand how COVID-19 could uniquely affect them. You can click here if you’d like to join the virtual meeting and learn more about the health challenges.
If you can’t join our kickoff meeting and would like to participate, please email aisngh26@crimson.ua.edu to receive the information packet with all the details.
