Students host drive-thru breast cancer event in Greensboro

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - October is the month when breast cancer awareness is recognized nationally. On Tuesday, students in Hale County found a way to recognize people affected by the disease and also remain mindful of coronavirus.
Kids at the Hale County College and Career Academy in Greensboro hosted a breast cancer drive-thru. They used the drive-thru format to protect participants against COVID-19.
Members of JAG, Jobs For Alabama Graduates, hosted a community service project and honored those who survived cancer and others who lost their battle to the disease.
“We’re acknowledging the people that beat breast cancer or any type of cancer, the people still battling with it and the people that passed away from it,” Ahmadria Perry, a JAG student, said.
People who made it to the end of the drive-thru were given small gifts of support when it comes to battling cancer.
