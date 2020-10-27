Police confirm two more shootings in Bessemer area Tuesday night

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police Department confirmed there have been two additional shootings in the Bessemer area Tuesday night.
Lt. Clemons said officers responded to a shooting on 6th Avenue North in Bessemer at 8:39 p.m. When they arrived, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Another shooting occurred on Crumpton Drive where an adult male was shot in the leg while in an apartment. This shooting also happened at 8:39 p.m., according to Bessemer police. Here is a photo of the Crumpton Drive scene:
Police say both incidents appear to have non-life threatening injuries. It is unknown whether these shootings are related.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.