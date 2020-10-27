Jefferson County school board approves substitute salary increase, more money for Rudd Middle School project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two big things coming out of Tuesday’s special called board meeting with Jefferson County school leaders - updates on Rudd Middle School construction and an increase in substitute teacher pay.
The board approved increasing the budget for Rudd Middle School renovations by close to $1 million. Students were set to return in January, but the district learned contractors wouldn’t meet the deadline. Leaders decided to add more building upgrades and wait until next school year to open and have everything done.
District leaders cited COVID impacting crews as a factor in the delayed timeline. Sixth graders will continue to report to Kermit Johnson Elementary and 7th and 8th graders will go to the Counseling Center.
The board also approved increasing substitute teacher pay. The district is running low on substitute manpower and they hope more money will bring in more people.
“Typically in a normal year, there’s issues with subs trying to fill all positions,” said Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin. "Now with COVID, it has magnified.”
The largest school district in central Alabama faces sub shortages at most of its 57 school sites. Dr. Gonsoulin says COVID-19 quarantines continue to impact staff.
“At any given time, one of our teachers can be quarantined for 10 - 14 days,” said Dr. Gonsoulin. “If they’re not sick, they have agreed to work from home, but that still poses a problem. We still have to have someone face-to-face.”
The substitute pool is lower this year and district leaders approved a temporary pay scale incentive Tuesday to try and attract more people.
Pay for a substitute with a high school diploma jumps from $66 per day to $80.
A substitute with a valid teaching certificate will now get $90 per day instead of $75.
A long-term substitute with a high school diploma will now get $95 per day instead of $70.
A long-term substitute with a valid teaching certificate will get $220 per day instead of $135.
A substitute for exceptional education will go from an hourly rate to a daily rate of $90.
Additionally, it has been suggested that Kelly Services provide substitute bus aides at a rate of $10 per hour.
“We wanted to be competitive with some of the other districts,” said Dr. Gonsoulin. “If you had or have a passion for teaching, this is the perfect opportunity to explore that and it’s going to pay you well.”
The new pay scale starts Monday and is in place through June 1. The district anticipated having to spend extra on the substitute budget this year, so a line item was created in the budget so that funds would be available for that.
Superintendent Dr. Gonsoulin said it’s important to get substitutes in place so they’re not forced to temporarily shut down a school because of limited staff due to COVID.
The district also has a committee working now to develop more ideas to attract substitutes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.