Is air travel safe over the holidays?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting closer and closer to the holidays. That means a lot of people may be taking to the air to go see family and friends. But is that safe during the pandemic?
The country continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases. People are being discouraged from gathering together over the holidays, but a Harvard study out Tuesday says it can be safe.
The Harvard study out Tuesday tracked the airflow in airliners and found a specialized onboard ventilation system cut out 99% of airborne viruses. The study found it was no more dangerous for transmission than routine trips to the grocery store.
A Jefferson County health leader said there are a mixed bag of studies out there.
“Some studies seem to say it is certainly possible to spread. Some studies seem to say it’s not very easy to spread the virus. Certainly it’s possible,” Dr. Wesley Willeford said.
Another study found an outbreak on a plane bound for Ireland on a seven hour trip.
Willeford said air travels need to be careful. “I know there is a desire to go and see people, but you really have to think about who you are going to see. If you’re going to see somebody who is older, more vulnerable to the worse side effects of COVID-19, that is a trip you may want to reconsider,” Willeford said.
If you must travel, Dr. Willeford said continue to take all the necessary steps to protect yourself, family, and others.
“If you are going to be on a plane, be sure you are going to be wearing a mask the entire time. Make sure you keep your distance from other people as you line up and get on the plane,” Willeford said.
The same goes for getting off the plane. Make sure your mask is a quality mask. And if you’re not feeling well, don’t go.
Willeford and other health leaders remain concerned with the holidays coming up we will see more increases in COVID cases in the country and here in Alabama.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.