Girl gets governor’s attention for spot-on Halloween costume

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - She’s got the red suit, the lapel pin, the mask, and the attention of Alabama’s governor thanks to her unique Halloween idea.
Cate McGriff, 9, wasn’t looking for just any costume. She needed something that would standout for her Rainbow City area school’s Halloween costume party.
So, she dressed up and now she’s Gov. Kay... errr... Cate Ivey!
Cate’s aunt, Missy Carter, tweeted photos of her at the governor’s official Twitter handle and quickly got a response!
“@GovernorKayIvey my adorable niece is your mini-me for her school costume party!,” Carter tweeted.
About 30 minutes later, the governor responded. “Nailed it...to a T! I know she will be successful. #WarEagle”.
