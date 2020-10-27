Gadsden automotive supplier to undergo $45 million expansion

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - An automotive supplier in Gadsden will expand, with the help of tax abatements passed by the Gadsden city council. The council met in executive session for some 40 minutes before voting to approve the tax incentives for Prince Metals Stamping.
The longtime automotive supplier has been located for years in the city’s industrial park.
The council passed it as “new business.”
“Total project investment on behalf of the business is $45,765,000. So, that’s fantastic. Thank you Prince Metals Stamping for investing in Gadsden,” Council Member Jason Wilson said as he brought up the proposal under new business.
Prince Metals Stamping is actually based in Canada.
Council President Cynthia Toles said it will bring new jobs to the area but didn’t specify how many.
