FIRST ALERT: Zeta expected to make landfall in Louisiana tomorrow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our day tracking the latest with now Tropical Storm Zeta. Zeta is expected to become a hurricane again later today as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall on the southeastern coast of Louisiana is expected Wednesday afternoon. From there, Zeta will likely move across southern Mississippi and move into southwest Alabama as a tropical storm.
We will likely see rain from Zeta tonight through Thursday morning. While widespread flash flooding is not expected for us, some isolated areas could have some heavy rain, with 2-5 inches expected. Our southern counties could see some wind gusts reaching tropical storm strength, which could cause some trees to fall.
The Alabama Gulf Coast could see some heavy rainfall and coastal flooding, along with tropical storm force winds and some small, short lived tornadoes. The threat window down there is expected to be tomorrow night into Thursday morning.
This morning we are dealing with overcast skies and some patchy drizzle. Temps are mainly starting out in the 60s. Our next 24 hours begins this afternoon, with highs in the low 80s expected. The rain from Zeta will likely arrive tonight.
Early tomorrow morning brings scattered showers our way, with morning temps in the 70s. Look for periods of rain Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the upper 70s to 80s.
Early Thursday morning we will likely see most of the rain from Zeta move through. By 10 a.m., most of the rain should be gone.
Our First Alert extended forecast shows partly cloudy skies and cooler air by Friday. The weekend looks to be gorgeous, with morning temps in the 50s and highs in the low 70s.
I hope you have a happy Tuesday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.