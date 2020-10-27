Federal government send more than a million rapid COVID-19 tests to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly a million-and-a-half COVID-19 tests are coming to Alabama from the federal government.
But it’s up to Governor Kay Ivey to decide who will get them.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said the governor wants the tests to be used in schools and to be given to people who may not otherwise have easy access to this kind of testing.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, is sending 1,470,000 rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to Alabama.
They will be distributed to facilities all over the state.
“So, we’ve been working now for a few weeks on a plan to get those out. We actually have already begun distributing those in certain areas” said State Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Scott Harris.
Abbott Labs said their test can detect the virus in as little as 15 minutes.
But facilities will need CLIA waivers to administer them, as well as a way to report positive cases to ADPH.
“These tests can be easily used in a place that has medical professionals who are used to doing testing, but when you put those out in areas…you know…schools and businesses or places that don’t typically do medical testing and don’t have medical personnel, then it’s a little bit of a complex process,” Dr. Harris said.
Many of the tests will be used to screen people who interact with the public on a regular basis and need to be tested often.
Dr. Harris said a million-and-a-half tests is not enough to keep such a program going, and once this supply runs out, there’s no way to get more.
“It’s a small number of tests…you know…I mean… we’re a state of almost 5 million people. If you’re doing any kind of routine screening…if you’re looking at a population and trying to test them… you know…every week or a couple of times a month, you can see that you go through these very quickly,” Dr. Harris explained.
Dr. Harris, said the governor has expressed an interest in getting these tests in schools, but he said a lot of schools are not interested doing the rapid testing because it imposes other burdens on them.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.