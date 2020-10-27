COVID-19 cases spike in Etowah County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden-Etowah County EMA says COVID-19 numbers are spiking in that area.
As of Tuesday, Etowah County has seen more than 4,300 cases and 51 deaths. The seven day average of new positive diagnoses has gone up from 25 cases to 35 new cases per week. Emergency management specialist Josh Tanner updated the city council. He said the EMA is doing all it can to combat the misinformation on social media.
“We are providing additional training for those in higher risk situations, and we continue to work closely with our public health partners in the Alabama Department of Public Health to increase information and awareness,” Tanner told the council.
Tanner says he relies on experts who’ve studied the science as their life’s work and the data those people generate.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.