Birmingham Police asking for help locating missing woman and her children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for your assistance locating a missing woman and her children.
Around 12 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the East Precinct responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Georgia Road to conduct a welfare check on 32-year-old Shonese Fitzpatrick.
When they arrived, she was not at the location.
Family members notified police officers of a disturbing video posted to social media indicating Fitzpatrick may harm herself.
Investigators believe Fitzpatrick has her children with her and they are also concerned for their safety.
Fitzpatrick is believed to be driving a 2010 silver Chrysler Sebring with Alabama tag number 1DP291.
If you any information about the whereabouts of Fitzpatrick or her children, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
