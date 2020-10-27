Alabama Gulf Coast braces for yet another tropical system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If it seems like the Gulf Coast has faced a hurricane every few weeks...that’s because it has.
Baldwin County EMA director Zach Hood says this has been the most active hurricane season since 2005, the year of Katrina. While we haven’t seen Katrina level devastation, the damage the Coast has suffered makes it particularly vulnerable to incoming storm Zeta.
Mid-September, Hurricane Sally slammed into the coast, damaging businesses and homes. They’re still in recovery mode.
“We have over 3 million cubic yards of debris that we have collected,” said Hood.
The chance of heavy rain and wind from Zeta means they expect power outages.
“We have a large number of leaning trees, leaning limbs, and so we have worked with our power companies and they know the challenges that are ahead of us for tomorrow night,” he said.
Hit after hit, coast residents and first responders are getting ready for another round with Mother Nature.
“I would be lying if I was sitting here telling you we were not fatigued, we are fatigued, but we are fighters too,” said Hood.
Right now, it’s just a waiting game until the storm arrives.
“We will have all hands on deck,” said Hood. They’re as ready as they can be for whatever Zeta brings.
