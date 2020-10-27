Absentee voting line policy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re reaching out to county and state leaders to find out what you need to know about absentee voting after reports of a voting location appeared to close in Jefferson County with people still in line.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday, the line for in-person absentee voting stretched from the entrance of Linn Park to the doors of the Birmingham Courthouse. Around 5:00 p.m. when the courthouse closed, it appeared people who had waited hours were told to come back another day. While some voters did leave, hundreds of frustrated voters who decided to stay crowded around the door to get answers and were eventually let in.
“I wasn’t here. I came down and opened the doors and let the people in to vote,” said Tony Petelos, County Manager. “Not sure what happened. Seemed to be a lot more people in line today than at other times and we’re going to work on that.”
Polling locations on Election Day are required to remain open and serve voters as long as they’re in line by 7:00 pm. According to the Secretary of State, it’s not the same for in-person absentee voting locations.
“They’re not required by law to keep their office open after the close of business,” said John Merrill, Secretary of State.
Merrill suggests that you arrive as early as possible if you’re voting in-person absentee and be prepared to come another day if you don’t make it inside. There is also mail-in absentee voting. He also suggests voting Election Day if you can because all polling precincts will be open.
WBRC did call and email the Jefferson County Absentee Election Manager to find out the exact cut off time for people to be in line to make sure they can vote absentee the same day. We’re still waiting to hear back.
