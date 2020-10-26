Young girls lead authorities on 30-mile chase in JeffCo

ARGO, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two young girls in a pickup truck led police on a chase of at least 30 miles through metro Birmingham.
News outlets report that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Bessemer police spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon with a 11-year-old girl and another girl believed to be 11 or 12 inside.
A chase that reached speeds of 80 mph went up Interstate 59 and ended when the truck wound up in a ditch in Argo.
State police say neither child was hurt, and both are in custody.
