WBRC Sideline: Week 10 schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games, except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.
Game of the Week: Shades Valley at Vestavia (VHS Coach Buddy Anderson’s last game)
Corner at Briarwood
Calera at Chelsea
Tuscaloosa County at Northridge
Demopolis at Hillcrest
Homewood at Pelham
UMS-Wright at Helena
Central-Coosa at Talladega Co. Central
Shelby County at Talladega
Brookwood at Oak Grove
Moody at Hayden
St. Clair County at John Carroll
Bessemer City at Jasper
Oakman at Cordova
Childersburg at Fayetteville
Benjamin Russell at Sylacauga
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.