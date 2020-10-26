WBRC Sideline: Week 10 schedule

By WBRC Staff | October 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 5:12 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - High school football in Alabama is full swing this week with every team playing regular-season games, except those impacted by COVID-19. Here’s where we’ll be this Friday.

Game of the Week: Shades Valley at Vestavia (VHS Coach Buddy Anderson’s last game)

Corner at Briarwood

Calera at Chelsea

Tuscaloosa County at Northridge

Demopolis at Hillcrest

Homewood at Pelham

UMS-Wright at Helena

Central-Coosa at Talladega Co. Central

Shelby County at Talladega

Brookwood at Oak Grove

Moody at Hayden

St. Clair County at John Carroll

Bessemer City at Jasper

Oakman at Cordova

Childersburg at Fayetteville

Benjamin Russell at Sylacauga

