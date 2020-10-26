Two schools closed in Pickens County because of positive COVID-19 tests and exposures

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pickens County Superintendent announced Monday two county schools will close for now because of positive COVID-19 tests and exposures among support staff in the Gordo-area schools.
All students at Gordo Elementary and Gordo High School will transition to virtual/remote learning immediately.
Students will sign in on Schoology for their assignments.
Students can also pick up meals starting October 27 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for the remainder of the week. Pickup for November 2-6 will be Friday, October 30 from 10-1p.m.
Students in grades K-8 will return to school on Monday, November 9. Grades 9-12 will return to their staggered schedules on Monday, November 9.
