Tuscaloosa residents can now text 9-1-1 in emergencies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People in Tuscaloosa County now have another way to alert 9-1-1 that there’s an emergency.
Rod Coleman, Tuscaloosa County’s 9-1-1 Director told WBRC that dispatchers are using technology allowing people to text 9-1-1 for emergencies and not just call for help for about two weeks.
Coleman said texting 9-1-1 for help is a service that’s slowly growing nationwide. Tuscaloosa County had to get equipment installed first to be able to use it. After that, 9-1-1 developed policies and procedures to ensure it is used effectively to help people in need. Coleman said there are several ways that texting 9-1-1 for help could better serve people rather than calling 9-1-1 for help.
“Not only the hearing impaired, but those with speech impairment to more easily access 9-1-1 when needed. But also even really important those that are in an unsafe situation, those that need to contact 9-1-1 that need to remain quiet," he explained.
Coleman said he is not aware of anyone texting 9-1-1 for help since they have had the service available. He believes that will change as more people become aware that it’s available in Tuscaloosa County.
