Tuscaloosa residents can now text 9-1-1 in emergencies

Coleman said texting 9-1-1 for help is a service that’s slowly growing nationwide. Tuscaloosa County had to get equipment installed first to be able to use it. After that, 9-1-1 developed policies and procedures to ensure it is used effectively to help people in need. Coleman said there are several ways that texting 9-1-1 for help could better serve people rather than calling 9-1-1 for help.