Tuscaloosa City Schools still in need of substitute teachers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School district is in need of more substitute teachers, especially now in this health pandemic. Between teachers teaching remotely or being out sick, they need more people to fill in.
No teaching experience is necessary. Tuscaloosa City Schools has the company they work with train people to become a substitute teacher. All they ask is that candidates take the job of wanting to teach children seriously.
Tuscaloosa City Schools posted to its Facebook page that it is hiring subs who want to be rewarded with opportunities for making a big difference in the lives of their students.
They are looking to recruit substitute teachers or teacher aides, that can create their own schedules, even if they’ve never worked in a classroom before. Kelly Education will be the company providing free training, weekly pay, school preference and group insurance options.
Responsibilities will include executing existing lesson plans and motivating students to learn. Here’s a link if you’re interested in applying, click here.
