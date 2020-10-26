Tropical Storm Zeta expected to bring rain midweek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We begin our morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperature reading in the 60s.
First Alert Accutrack Radar is showing a dry sweep, and we will likely stay dry in most areas, but some isolated drizzle is possible.
If you’re traveling around the southeast today, look for the same basic weather conditions - mostly cloudy skies, with temps in the 50s to 60s this morning.
The next 24 hours shows those clouds hanging in there today, and temps eventually rising into the mid 70s this afternoon.
Tomorrow morning is expected to be dry, with mostly cloudy skies for another morning and lows in the 50s to 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon brings more clouds and a slight chance of rain at 20 percent. Highs are likely going to be a fuzz warmer tomorrow, topping out in the 70s and even into the 80s in some of southern counties.
The next big thing impacting us is a chance of rain rolling in on Wednesday, with the outer bands of rain from Zeta moving through our area likely early in the afternoon hours.
Zeta is moving to the northwest at 9 mph and is expected to make landfall into coastal Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening. Coastal Alabama could see some heavy rain and even some isolated tornadoes as the system makes landfall, and then moves across Mississippi and into Alabama. Zeta will likely give us rain Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday with some isolated storms.
There is a First Alert that we could see some isolated, short-lived tornadoes from this system.
Our First Alert extended forecast shows the rain and storms from Zeta ending on Friday, with mostly clear skies coming back into play for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temps are expected to be a little cooler this weekend, with morning temps in the low to mid 50s and highs in the 60s to low 70s.
I hope you have a happy Monday!
