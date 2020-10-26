Options for absentee voters whose ballots may not be counted due to court ruling

Therefore, if you believe that you fall in this category, or if you voted absentee by mail, utilizing a blue waiver and your ballot was postmarked on or after Oct. 14, please call 205-325-5360. Jefferson County Absentee Elections Manager, Jackie Anderson Smith, has a plan in place to address and contact voters that are identified to correct any deficiencies. All of this is being done in consultation with the Alabama Secretary of State’s office.