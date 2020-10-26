One dead after four teenagers shot in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-year-old is dead after four teenagers were shot at a house in Bessemer Monday evening.
Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, Bessemer Police were called to a house at the corner of 6th Avenue North and 15th Street to investigate reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they found several male teenagers suffering gunshot wounds.
One 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Another 18-year-old and a 13-year-old were also suffering gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
At a later time, a fourth victim - a 16-year-old male - showed up at an area hospital by private car for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Police continue their investigation. No one is in custody at this time.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.