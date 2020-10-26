’No one dislikes thieves more than we do’: Huge theft, drug bust in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said it’s one of the biggest property recovery missions in 20 years.
Four people were arrested in what deputies are calling a huge theft ring bust in the Holly Pond area Monday, October 26.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Special Response Team(SRT) and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigators conducted a search warrant on a house on County Road 1728 in Holly Pond.
After a search of the residence and property, deputies and investigators located 40 grams in meth, $5,300 cash, stolen guns, trailers, guitars, tools, TVs, tablets, and other items.
“This is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, property recoveries we have had here at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office during my twenty years here. No one dislikes thieves more than we do and it’s our goal to locate the owners and return as much of this stolen property as we can. I am also glad our deputies were able to arrest these four individuals and also seize these drugs and recover this property in a safe manner,” said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
SUSPECTS AND CHARGES:
1. Ronald Eric Bevington, 52 years old of Holly Pond for Trafficking in Illegal Drugs, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼ and numerous warrants.
2. Merlin Eugene Thomas, 38 of Holly Pond, Unlawful Possession of Control Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼ and an FTA warrant.
3. Janissa Carolyn Dover, 27 of Cullman for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼.
4. Shaina Michelle Rajput, 36 of Hanceville for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia￼ and numerous FTA warrants.
All of the suspects are currently in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under no bond.
If you believe any of the stolen items in the pictures are your items please call the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at 256-734-0342.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.