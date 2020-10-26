(WBRC) - If you’re the daughter of a member of one of the most famous bands in music history, you might be expected to follow in your father’s footsteps. In the case of Randa Owen Starnes that happens to be true, but she didn’t follow the family tradition, which brought her father fame as a member of the group Alabama. Instead, she became the next generation to become part of the family farm.
“This is home, and it has been for me for 32 years. My parents started our farm, Tennessee River Music in 1981. It sits here on top of Lookout Mountain. It’s around 3,000 acres. That little dream that started with about ten Hereford cows has really taken off. So, it’s special.”
Just down the road from the home of the author of “Tennessee River and The Mountain Man,” Randy Owen’s daughter is carrying on another part of her family tradition.
“People always ask if they don’t already know, ‘Why is your farm named Tennessee River Music?’” It was Dad’s first Number One hit. Dad wrote it. For him, the Tennessee River was about trips for he and my grandfather. They would load up cattle and go across the Tennessee River. He always thought of the Tennessee River as those special trips. The farm is made up of land that my Dad and Grandfather used to sharecrop. It was really special to him that he could purchase the Hereford cattle and come back to Lookout Mountain."
Today, Randa and her husband John handle the day-to-day operations for Tennessee River Music. Like her father and grandfather, for Randa Lookout Mountain is home.
“I grew up showing cattle. I grew up loving cattle. It has turned into quite the operation, I guess, from what Mom and Dad had started.”
The operation now includes The Market at Tennessee River Music where visitors can share the Lookout Mountain Experience and Randa is there to welcome regulars and newcomers alike.
“They can pick up really good beef that they can see exactly where it came from and their kids get just a little taste of that farm life, which I love. I tell my Dad all the time. I said. Thank you for not moving to Nashville and that be in our life.”
“I love Alabama. It is just a little piece of Paradise.”
