The Market At Tennessee River Music.

“People always ask if they don’t already know, ‘Why is your farm named Tennessee River Music?’” It was Dad’s first Number One hit. Dad wrote it. For him, the Tennessee River was about trips for he and my grandfather. They would load up cattle and go across the Tennessee River. He always thought of the Tennessee River as those special trips. The farm is made up of land that my Dad and Grandfather used to sharecrop. It was really special to him that he could purchase the Hereford cattle and come back to Lookout Mountain."