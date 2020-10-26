Hoover Halloween event scheduled for Thursday canceled

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Halloween event in Hoover that usually brings in thousands of people has now been cancelled.
The city holds its annual Hoover Hayride and Family Night at Veteran’s Park, but this year because of COVID-19, the city planned a Hoover Treat Night instead. Hoover Treat Night would have been held at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium this Thursday, but new guidance from the CDC cautioning against large gatherings caused the city to cancel this year’s event for safety reasons.
“We want to have these events just as much as anybody else does. It makes us sad and disappointed when we have to alter any of these events or have to cancel them,” said Hoover Events Manager Erin Colbaugh. “It’s been a rough spring not having any of the events that we normally do. We are as anxious as anybody to get out and have our community and residents join us again.”
Right now, the city is still planning to continue the tradition of lighting the Christmas tree, with plans to incorporate certain safety measures like social distancing.
