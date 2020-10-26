Hibbett Sports sponsors virtual event celebrating local entrepreneurs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hibbett Sports, a Birmingham-based footwear and athleisure retailer, announced their collaboration with a minority-owned creative agency, Southern Made Creatives, and sponsorship of its virtual event celebrating local entrepreneurs.
Hibbett is sponsoring the Southern Made Creatives (SMC) SMC2020 Virtual Experience - a free two-hour event on YouTube created by Birmingham native and CEO of SMC, Kenya Russell. The event will take place Saturday, October 31 at 6 p.m.
As an SMC2020 sponsor, Hibbett will host an influence panel, in addition to a shoe art segment called ‘ReWork with Chanel’.
“Hibbett is committed to bettering the communities we serve and this event allows us to show our support to some of the talented entrepreneurs here in Birmingham and promote collaboration by partnering with Southern Made Creatives, as a local minority-owned creative agency and innovator,” said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports.
The event will feature performances by underground musicians, Birmingham influencers speaking on entrepreneurship, building the community through social media and more, and an interactive DIY segment. Featured artists and panelists can be found by clicking here.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Hibbett Sports for the SMC2020 Virtual Experience, said Kenya Russell, CEO, Southern Made Creatives (SMC). "Hibbett’s ongoing support for local creatives and community is an effort that transcends “tradition” and one that helps showcase diverse representation and radical inclusion.”
The virtual event is free to the public and tickets are available when you click here.
