‘Goodbye’ to Birmingham’s Mounted Patrol Unit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers said goodbye to the Birmingham Police Department’s Mounted Unit Monday.
BPD held a retirement ceremony for three of the mounted patrol horses including Blue Boy, Doc and Gumby.
They are beautiful animals and quite a sight if you’ve ever seen them in person.
The department thanked Officers M. Cooley, J. Binion, W. Grayson, and K. Karmondi for serving in the BPD Mounted Unit.
The mounted patrol horses have been retired from police service and all have new, loving families.
