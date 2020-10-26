Gadsden CommUnity Thanksgiving canceled for 2020

“With the more than 6,000 people we feed, and the more than 1,100 volunteers who come to work,” organizer Darlene Harcrow says, “it was just not going to be safe. And even though they take out that food, we come in and go out, even with taking that food out, the dangers of if a volunteer came in and was sick, could we live with ourselves if somebody got sick from that? It’s just not worth that risk.”