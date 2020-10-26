Fatal fire in Tuscaloosa County under investigation

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Several agencies are investigating a fatal fire that happened in Tuscaloosa County.
Firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Rue Road in the Coker community on Sunday.
Investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are looking into what happened because someone died. They do not suspect foul play.
Investigators returned to the scene Monday to take pictures of the scene and talk with the man who lived there.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The Mount Olive Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at the home around 5 a.m. Sunday. The Fire Chief said it was fully involved and took ten minutes to put the fire out.
The neighbor who owns the land that the home was on says someone driving by at the time of the fire called and told him it was burning.
“I jumped up and went over there. But when I saw one of his cars was gone I knew he wasn’t in there. But the girl who lived there, both of her vehicles were there. I knew she was probably in there and I asked the investigator and he said yes we found a female body,” George Evans said.
We have reached out to the state fire marshal’s office for more information about what caused the fire.
