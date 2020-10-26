Fairfield man reportedly shot in the arm by a stranger

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man says he was approached by a stranger and shot in the arm.
Deputies responded around 1:39 p.m. Sunday afternoon to a call of a man shot in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive Fairfield. They arrived at the scene to find a man who was shot in the arm.
The man told deputies that he had been standing in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown gunman who asked he what he was doing there and then shot him in the arm. The victim fled and called 911.
The incidente is under investigation. No additional details have been provided at this time.
