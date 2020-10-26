Do you know her? DNA research shows Nashville homicide victim has family ties in Chilton County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - The Metro Nashville Police Department Cold Case Unit is working to solve a homicide case from March 18, 1998.
Through DNA and ancestral research, investigators have learned the female victim has strong family ties to Chilton County, Alabama.
The woman was found in the Cumberland River.
She was a white woman. She died from gunshot wounds. She was wearing Tweety Bird pants, white Reebok shoes, a Leo necklace and two rings. These items are pictured in this missing persons network link.
Investigators said on Wednesday morning March 18, 1998, a tug boat captain reported to the police a body floating west in the Cumberland River near a marina.
The rescue squad pulled the body of a partially clothed woman from the water. She had been shot in the head twice.
A woman fitting the description was seen on the evening of March 17 on Music Valley Drive in Nashville with a man.
If you have any information on this victim you can call Detective Matt Filter at 615-862-7803. Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
