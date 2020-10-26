'Do it for Breonna’: Voting rally and march in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ‘Do it for Breonna’ is a vote tour in honor of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in a raid in her Louisville apartment.
The tour stopped in Birmingham Monday, October 26.
There are two parts to the tour. The first is a rally and march to the Jefferson County Courthouse for early voting. A group will march from the 16th Street Baptist Church.
The second part is canvassing in the Gate City community in Birmingham.
Special guests include: Tamika D. Mallory, Co-Founder of Until Freedom; DeJuana Thompson, Creator of Woke Vote; Tamika Palmer, Mother of Breonna Taylor; Cara McClure, Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter; Sarah Collins Rudolph, Survivor of 16th Street Baptist church bombing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.