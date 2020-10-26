COVID-19-caused dip in kindergarten enrollment concerns educators

“We have a lot, hundreds of millions of dollars of federal money, moving around within our school systems for various federal priorities,” Poole said. “What does that mean and how does that interact as it relates to state resources? How do all of these things fit together in the big picture and what does the Legislature need to prioritize in terms of funding in order to ensure that we’re doing everything possible to progress public education in the state of Alabama. And they’re going to be, I think, many, many, many questions as everybody tries to understand and recognize all of those moving parts.”