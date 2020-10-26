BPD: Shots fired during AlaTrust Credit Union robbery, suspect in custody

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a robbery that happened at the AlaTrust Credit Union located in the 1600 block of Montclair Road.
Police say just before 3 p.m., the suspect entered the location and walked around briefly prior to presenting a note to the teller demanding cash. That suspect was able to obtain a small, but unknown amount of currency.
On his way out, the suspect was confronted by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was working at the location. Shots were fired during the confrontation, according to police.
Authorities say the suspect is in custody, and no injuries were reported.
This is an ongoing investigation.
