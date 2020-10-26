Birmingham teachers return to the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools teachers are back in the classroom.
Teachers at Philips Academy said being back in the classroom is giving them a little sense of normalcy during this time when everything seems to be a little out of the ordinary.
The students are still getting remote learning for the time being.
Briana Oliver teaches seventh grade math.
She said adjusting her teaching style to an online model has been challenging at times, but she and her students have been resilient through it all.
She admits Zoom-fatigue is real, so she’s working extra hard to keep lessons fun, rigorous and engaging.
Oliver said the key to making it all work is to set the tone for success even before students log on.
“I think it’s just important to remember why you do it and bring that to it…your energy, your passion about it, your drive about it, what’s important and bring that to it every day,” Oliver said.
“Kids just want stability. Everything is crazy, but kids just want things that resemble what they associate positively with education,” Oliver explained.
Birmingham City Schools students will start returning to the classroom for in-person instruction beginning November 9.
