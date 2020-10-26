Birmingham announces free services for COVID-19-related financial challenges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund CEO Jonathan Mintz to announce a free online service to help Birmingham residents manage COVID-19-related financial concerns.
The program, known as Financial Navigators, offers one-on-one assistance to address personal financial issues, identify immediate action steps to manage expenses and maximize income, and make referrals to other services such as utilities assistance, unemployment insurance eligibility and emergency loans.
"I want to let the residents of Birmingham know that we are right here with them,'' Mayor Woodfin said. “We hear and share their frustration over the financial impact this pandemic has had on them and their loved ones. They are not alone in forging through this difficult time, and they are not alone in the recovery process. There is help.”
"Experts from Financial Navigators are trained in financial services and counseling. They have the knowledge to connect people to resources that meet them where they are and take them to the next level,'' Mayor Woodfin said. "Their service is a resource we are proud to offer in giving people hope and direction in such trying times.''
Residents can access these remote services by completing a short interest form. The form may found by visiting www.birminghamal.gov/financialnavigators.
Organizations across Birmingham may also refer clients directly to a financial navigator. Residents without internet access may call 205-259-7836 and leave a message. A financial expert will then call them back to complete the interest form.
“Communities across the country continue to face significant economic challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Brandee McHale, head of Citi Community Investing and Development and President of the Citi Foundation. “To provide residents in the City of Birmingham with the vital financial tools and support necessary to navigate the financial impacts of the pandemic, the Citi Foundation is proud to partner once again with the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund to launch the Financial Navigators program.”
“The pandemic has clearly heightened awareness around the financial hardships that so many people were already facing here in Birmingham and deep disparities that exist in society,” said Darlene Goins, head of financial health philanthropy with the Wells Fargo Foundation. “We applaud the CFE Fund for bringing together the City of Birmingham, philanthropists, and financial services and other industries to reimagine solutions that can help improve financial stability and resiliency for individuals and families, particularly during this economic crisis.”
