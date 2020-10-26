Bessemer police investigating after woman shot Monday night

Bessemer police investigating after woman shot Monday night
(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff | October 26, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:42 PM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Bessemer are investigating after a woman was shot in her home Monday evening.

Police were called to the 200 block of Center Street around 7:53 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody.

Detectives say they are working to determine if this shooting is related to another shooting earlier Monday that killed an 18-year-old and left three other teenagers shot on 6th Avenue North.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.