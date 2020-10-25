West Blocton HS to start remote learning due to short staffing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Blocton High School will transition to remote learning starting Monday due to lack of staffing.
West Blocton’s principal, Terry Lawley, sent out an email to students saying all traditional high school students will move to virtual learning from Monday, October 26 to Friday, November 6 due to the inability to meet staffing needs.
Lawley’s said this will not affect elementary or middle school students, or students that are already remote learners. This also will not affect any extracurricular activities, and practices and games will resume as scheduled.
Lawley said students should log in and complete their assignments as teachers post them.
