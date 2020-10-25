Teen injured during shooting at a party in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A teen was injured during a shooting at a party Saturday night.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Rosser Loop Drive. When deputies arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl with minor injuries. According to police, it did not appear that anyone was struck by gunfire.
Reports say the teen had been at a party when an unknown person began shooting. She left the scene in her vehicle until deputies arrived.
The reason for the shooting is unknown and there are no suspects at this time. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the incident.
