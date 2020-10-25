Sunday Morning Weather

Meanwhile in the Tropics, a new storm has formed overnight. Zeta is expected to produce tropical storm conditions in extreme western Cuba on Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Monday night and early Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of central and western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the northeast Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm Tuesday night and Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of the storm and updates to the forecast. Zeta is now the earliest named twenty-seventh Atlantic storm recorded.