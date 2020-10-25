Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Low clouds and fog will reduce visibility to one mile or less this morning. These reduced visibility is possible anywhere across all of Central Alabama. The reduced visibility will be possibly persist as late as 11 am.
Meanwhile in the Tropics, a new storm has formed overnight. Zeta is expected to produce tropical storm conditions in extreme western Cuba on Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Monday night and early Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is expected across portions of central and western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, the northeast Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, southern Florida and the Florida Keys. The system is forecast to approach the northern Gulf Coast as a tropical storm Tuesday night and Wednesday, and could bring storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of the storm and updates to the forecast. Zeta is now the earliest named twenty-seventh Atlantic storm recorded.
In Central Alabama, drier air is still expected to move in behind the receding rain areas later today but for tomorrow and Tuesday deep tropical moisture will move out of the Caribbean and into the Gulf of Mexico. This tropical air will spread across the Southeast Tuesday night through Thursday ahead of an area of low pressure advancing from the west. Rain chances will remain limited Monday and Tuesday but will increase Wednesday and Thursday.
Drier conditions will return by Friday. In the meantime temperatures remain above normal for the end of October. Of course, rainfall amounts will depend on the track of the tropical storm later this week. Cooler air is expected to arrive behind a cold front late in the week and into the beginning of next weekend.
