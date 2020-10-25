Not in the NFL yet, but happy National Tight Ends Day!

National Tight Ends Day (Forristall and Pegues) (Source: Alabama Athletics/Todd Van Emst-AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff | October 25, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 1:35 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the fourth Sunday in October, and it’s National Tight Ends Day. A tradition that started in the NFL.

This week, the NFL celebrates the “holiday” for the second time.

According to ESPN, it’s something that started as an inside joke in the Niners' locker room and has now become a league holiday on the fourth Sunday of October.

On behalf of tight ends everywhere, we shout out Auburn’s J.J. Pegues and Alabama’s Miller Forristall.

